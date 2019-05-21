Working in various ways to resume talks with N Korea: S Korea

The and South are working in various ways to resume denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea, said South Korean Kim Yeon- on Tuesday.

"The overall situation shows that we are facing a lull, but I think you should know that we are working in various ways to resume negotiations. South and the US are also sharing the need for keeping the situation under control," he said during a briefing here.

Kim also outlined the importance of providing humanitarian aid to North "A hungry child knows no politics," he said while quoting former US Ronald Reagan, according to

The South Korean official's comment comes as talks regarding denuclearisation have been stalled between the and following the second summit between the two states, which ended abruptly in in February earlier this year.

The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions relief, which led to the summit ending earlier than scheduled. In fact, no joint agreement was issued following the talks.

Meanwhile, South Korean Moon Jae-in on Tuesday highlighted that the "firmness" of the US- relationship showed in their response to North Korea's recent projectiles launches.

The launches are largely being perceived as a sign of frustration on part of the reclusive state, which has been demanding sanctions relief in exchange for the steps it has taken towards denuclearisation. The United States, meanwhile, has stood firm in its stance of only providing sanctions waivers once complete denuclearisation of the is achieved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)