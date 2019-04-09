India, Sri Lanka review bilateral defense cooperation in Colombo

India and Sri Lanka participated in the sixth round of defense dialogue on Monday, where they discussed issues of mutual interest and reviewed the bilateral defense cooperation between both the countries.
The Indian delegation, headed by Indian Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra, participated in the dialogue on an invitation of Secretary to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense, Hemasiri Fernando, in Colombo on Monday, Colombo Page reported.
Since its inception in 2012, the annual Indo-Sri Lanka defense dialogue reviews the entire scope of defence cooperation between both countries while expanding its activities into new areas of interests.
Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Army, Commander of the Navy, Chief of Staff representing the Commander of the Air force, senior officials of both defence ministries and military representatives of both India and Sri Lanka were also present at the annual meeting.
