India, Sri Lanka review bilateral defense cooperation in Colombo

and participated in the sixth round of defense dialogue on Monday, where they discussed issues of mutual interest and reviewed the bilateral defense cooperation between both the countries.

The Indian delegation, headed by Indian Defense Sanjay Mitra, participated in the dialogue on an invitation of to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense, Hemasiri Fernando, in Colombo on Monday, Colombo Page reported.

Since its inception in 2012, the annual Indo- defense dialogue reviews the entire scope of defence cooperation between both countries while expanding its activities into new areas of interests.

of to Sri Lanka, of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Army, of the Navy, of Staff representing the of the Air force, senior officials of both defence ministries and military representatives of both and were also present at the annual meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)