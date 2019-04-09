South Korea to extend economic cooperation with North Korea

on Monday vowed to extend economic cooperation with aiming to break the impasse in the denuclearisation process of the peninsula.

"It is time for us to reap the fruits of peace that we have sown so far," Yonhap news agency quoted Kim Yeon-chul, the newly sworn in (promoting reunification), as saying.

"We need to seize the opportunity for co-prosperity of the South and the North. We never know when such a chance will come again if we miss it," Kim added.

Kim replaced who had served as handling inter-Korea affairs under the since July 2017.

"I will work hard to strengthen a virtuous circle in which we strengthen peace by using business as a link and strengthen economic cooperation (with North Korea) again based on peace," Kim said.

However, he did not mention any particular project with but promised to reopen the suspended cross-border projects, including an industrial complex in the North's border town of and tours to on the North's

The developments have come ahead of the upcoming summit between and his South counterpart Moon Jae-in, scheduled to take place in on April 11.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the February summit between Trump and North Korean leader in which ended abruptly without reaching any deal.

Kim further emphasised the importance of building inter-Korean relations in a consistent manner. "What is most important at this point is to advance the peace trend that started last year to an irreversible stage," Kim said.

"By advancing and institutionalising inter-Korean relations, we should lay a firm foundation toward our people's aspiration for peaceful unification. We should put an end to the unfortunate history of inter-Korean relations that have moved and stopped over and over again," he was quoted as saying.

has been pushing for various cross-border projects with lately, aiming at bringing to the negotiating table.

Washington, however, resists the idea as it could undermine the global sanctions regime against amid little progress in the denuclearisation process.

Trump, however, has maintained that relations with North Korea continue to be good, going as far as cancelling new sanctions against Pyongyang, deeming them as unnecessary.

