Indian Army celebrates Poonch Link Up Day

The Indian Army commemorated Poonch Link-up day with fervour here and paid tribute to soldiers and local citizens for their supreme sacrifice in defending Poonch during a conflict in 1948.

On November 22, 1948, Poonch was recaptured from Pakistani forces in 1948.

The Army honoured the day by laying wreath at the War Memorial in Poonch district.

Various events were organised for the welfare of the local citizen. Physically challenged people were presented with wheelchairs and two-wheelers.

Speaking to ANI, one girl said, "I lost my legs during an earthquake in 2005, following which I became dependent on others to go to school. Today, Army gave me a two-wheeler and now I can easily go to school.

