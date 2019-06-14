Indian Army rescues 81 tourists stranded in Ladakh

team rescued 81 tourists visiting Shyok in Ladakh and provided them with immediate aid on Friday.

" rescues 81 tourists visiting Shyok region, stranded onPartapu r- road; immediate shelter, medical aid & warm clothing were provided" Northern Command, tweeted on Friday.

All the rescued tourists were provided with jackets, caps and warm clothes to protect themselves from adverse weather conditions.

The Indian Army provided them with after bringing them to the army camps.

Rescued tourists wrote messages for the Indian Army during their stay at the camps.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)