JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Protesting resident docs of AIIMS meet Harsh Vardhan, urge to ensure safety
Business Standard

Delhi: Ganga Ram Hospital doctors shut OPD facility for a day

ANI  |  General News 

Doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday shut OPD facility in solidarity with the striking West Bengal medicos, who are protesting against violence against some doctors in Kolkata.

"All doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are fully in support of our colleagues in West Bengal and strongly protest against the growing tendency of violence against doctors. As a support of our solidarity, all private OPD clinics at the hospital will remain closed today," said a press release from the Doctors Forum in the hospital.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU