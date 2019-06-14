Delhi: Ganga Ram Hospital doctors shut OPD facility for a day

-
ALSO READ
Sir Ganga Ram doctors remove 'largest' ureteric stone
Sir Ganga Ram doctors remove 'longest' ureteric stone
Patient with largest in-situ tumour undergoes successful surgery at Ganga Ram
Docs in Delhi hold demonstration against Kolkata hospital violence, meet Vardhan
Docs at Ganga Ram remove stone from woman's urinary tract, claim its largest in the world
-
Doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday shut OPD facility in solidarity with the striking West Bengal medicos, who are protesting against violence against some doctors in Kolkata.
"All doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are fully in support of our colleagues in West Bengal and strongly protest against the growing tendency of violence against doctors. As a support of our solidarity, all private OPD clinics at the hospital will remain closed today," said a press release from the Doctors Forum in the hospital.
Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU