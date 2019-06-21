Indian, Chinese troops perform yoga after ceremonial meet in Ladakh

-
A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) took place inside the Indian huts in Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldie sectors of Eastern Ladakh on Friday.
The Indian delegation was led by Brigadier VK Purohit and for China, it was led by Senior Colonel Ying Hong Chen.
After the meeting, both delegations did yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day, according to the official sources.
Earlier on May 21, a Border Personnel Meet was held between the armies of India and China.
The meeting had taken place opposite Eastern Ladakh at the DBO - TWT Meeting Point.
