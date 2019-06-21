Congress mocks Yoga Day, insults forces: Shah fumes at Rahul's "New India" tweet

Hitting out at for "New India" tweet, on Friday said the party has mocked Day and "insulted" the forces.

" stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges," he tweeted.

Gandhi came under fire after he shared the pictures of Army's dog squad doing postures done by their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, and tweeted, "Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you."

from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency Tejasvi Surya said the leader's tweet has insulted the

"Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader," Surya tweeted.

Earlier in the day, all ministers and leaders across the country performed Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday. Battling the bone-numbing cold, the personnel performed yoga in Siachen on to mark the 5th International Yoga Day.

The (ITBP) personnel from (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dogs on the of in The dog squad of the (BSF) was seen performing along with their masters on in Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)