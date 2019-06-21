Dogs smarter than you in New India: Paresh Rawal's retort to Rahul

didn't spare for his take on Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' on International Yoga Day.

Rahul had shared the pictures of Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures of their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe - "New India" - alongside the adorable photos.

[{5abc30bd-6f74-4800-b3b3-d6b366a2ba7a:intradmin/rahul_gandhi_47n5uFG.jpg}]

had sarcastic response to Rahul's tweet, which many on the micro-blogging website felt was in bad taste.

"Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you Rahul Gandhi," the former wrote.

[{3bc84677-446a-4440-aba2-bbd6e48eda1c:intradmin/shjbv.JPG}]

The photos posted by the Gandhi scion were posted by the handle of Defence on Friday.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at various locations across the country on Friday.

Battling the bone-numbing cold, the personnel performed yoga in Siachen to mark the 5th International Yoga Day.

The (ITBP) personnel from (ATS) performed 'asanas' with dogs on the of in

The dog squad of the (BSF) was seen performing along with their masters in Jammu.

BSF camps in Delhi, Odisha, and also participated enthusiastically in yoga events, while the personnel also performed yoga on-board vessels in the sea.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is "Climate Action."

It was who, during his first address at the in 2014, had proposed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries.

