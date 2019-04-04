Indian Leaders for Social Sector to organize unique leadership program

Indian Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is organizing the fifth edition of its flagship ILSS Leadership Program from April 5 to 13, 2019. The nine-day residential course, which will once again take place at Ashoka University, aims to enable and equip senior talent from diverse backgrounds to play leadership roles in the social sector.

Over nine days, the best minds in the social sector will help program participants gain a deeper understanding of the development landscape in the country, including the challenges, complexities and opportunities. Eighteen senior executives from diverse industries, such as finance, media and infotech, will attend this edition of the ILSS Leadership Program.

"It is our endeavour that program participants step out of the ILSS Leadership Program with greater clarity on how they can contribute to the country's development agenda - some might transition to the social sector while others might volunteer more effectively or even start social enterprises of their own," said Anu Prasad, Founder-Director, ILSS.

ILSS has so far conducted four editions of its nine-day leadership program, with a total of 68 participants attending. Of these, more than 70 per cent are currently actively engaging with the social sector, with 30 per cent having transitioned full-time to the social sector. ILSS alumni are today placed at reputed organisations such as Central Square Foundation, Teach for India, Kaivalya Education Foundation, Public Health Foundation of India, and Educate Girls, among others.

The April 2019 program features an impressive list of speakers, including AK Shiva Kumar, Development Economist, at UNICEF; Pradeep Nair, Regional Director, Ford Foundation-India; Dr Balasubramaniam, of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement; Gaurav Goel, and CEO, Samagra; Mihir Mathur, Consultant, TERI and Visiting Faculty, TISS; Purushottam Agarwal, Visiting Professor, for the Study of Developing Societies and Former Member - UPSC; Priya Naik; & amp; of Ventures, and Reshma Anand, of

ILSS was set up in September 2017 with the aim of creating a learning and leadership development organization that will help build leadership capacity for India's social sector.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)