Indian Medical Association declares all India protest day for the state branches on Friday

The (IMA) has declared an All India Protest Day Friday in the wake of violence against doctors in

"The past few days have seen violence on doctors and hospitals in many states. The gruesome incident in NRS Medical College, is of barbaric nature. Dr Paribaha Mukharjee, who was brutally attacked, is critical and fighting for his life. condemns the violence perpetrated on a young doctor. Entire medical fraternity expresses our solidarity with the Residents who are on strike", the said in a press release.

The has released a set of 10 directives to coordinate action in all the local branches under their jurisdiction in connection with the planned protest. Among them are members directed to wear the black badges and give memorandum to district authorities across the country.

Doctors have been on a protest from Tuesday in after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)