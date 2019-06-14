2006 Malegaon blasts case: Bombay HC grants bail to four accused

The on Friday granted to four accused in the 2006 blasts case nearly seven years after they were arrested.

A division bench of Justices and A M Badar granted to Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, and Manohar Narwariya, who belonged to a Hindu right-wing group

They had moved the high court after a special denied the relief. The four were arrested on December 29, 2012.

On September 8, 2006, serial bomb blasts in a cemetery near in had claimed 37 lives and left over a 100 people injured.

The accused were charged under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include section 16 (committing terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship ) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

They have also been charged under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances Act.

In another blast in in 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded.

The accused in this case are Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, and

