Indian Women's League: Bangalore United beat Baroda 2-0

Bangalore United FC defeated Baroda Football Academy by a comfortable 2-0 margin to register their first win of the Indian Women's League.
Sivakumari Arumugam and Paromita Sit scored the two goals as Bengaluru waltzed to the win here on Thursday evening. Their winger Amsa was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Bangalore were the dominant side as they kept the ball for long spells and passed it around strategically. Captain Amoolya Kamal was their most influential player in the midfield, combining well with Khushbu Kumari to form a formidable partnership.
Amsa gave the two midfielders good support as Amoolya and Khushbu flicked the ball to the right flank. Bangalore got their breakthrough with a little less than 10 minutes left for the half-time whistle when Sivasankari struck the ball into the net.
The forward cut in from the left dribbling past a couple of defenders and rifled a shot into the goalpost from just outside the penalty area.
After the changeover, Baroda attempted to orchestrate their attacks through left winger Mona. However, Bangalore pushed their defender Komal Kumari into the holding midfield position to counter the threat.
Bangalore put forward Paromita Sit into the mix in the second half, and she linked up with Amsa. With a little under 10 minutes of the game left, Paromita once again coordinated with Amsa, who cut inside and passed the ball to Amoolya. The Bangalore captain's shot rattled the crossbar.
The combination worked out with about five minutes to go. Amsa got the ball on the right wing, as she dashed into the box and sent in a low cross that Paromita merely had to tap into the goal from inside the six-yard box.
With this win, Bangalore have moved on to four points from as many games in Group II.
