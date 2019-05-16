Harry Kane in England's 27-man squad for UEFA Nations League finals

England's team manager on Thursday announced a 27-man initial squad for the finals.

has been included in the initial squad as the striker is expected to be fit for the finals and international duty.

Kane has been out of action since April 9 due to an ankle injury, resulting in a premature end to his efforts in 2018-19.

Fabian Delph, Joe Gomez, and have all made a comeback to England's initial 27-man team.

"The Three Lions have a number of players still involved with their clubs, with the Emirates FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League Finals all scheduled to take place over the next few weeks," the Association of England said in an official statement.

"And that means players will be reporting to St. George's Park for training at different times before a final squad of 23 will head to ahead of the semi-final with the in Guimaraes on Thursday 6 June and a second game on Sunday, June 9," it added.

Players from Manchester City will be involved in the final against Watford on May 18 so that they would join England's training camp in the week commencing from May 27.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are all involved in the finals next month so that players from those clubs are expected to join the group in the week commencing from June 3 before the squad travels to for the finals.

England's 27-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: (Stoke City), and Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: (Liverpool), (Tottenham Hotspur), (Tottenham Hotspur), (Leicester City), (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), (Leicester City), (Manchester City), (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), (Tottenham Hotspur), (Manchester United), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), (Manchester City), (Liverpool), (West Ham United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: (Tottenham Hotspur), (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), (AFC Bournemouth).

