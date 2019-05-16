Harry Kane in England's 27-man squad for UEFA Nations League finals

England's football team manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday announced a 27-man initial squad for the UEFA Nations League finals.
Captain Harry Kane has been included in the initial squad as the striker is expected to be fit for the Champions League finals and international duty.
Kane has been out of action since April 9 due to an ankle injury, resulting in a premature end to his Premier League efforts in 2018-19.
Fabian Delph, Joe Gomez, Jesse Lingard and Harry Winks have all made a comeback to England's initial 27-man team.
"The Three Lions have a number of players still involved with their clubs, with the Emirates FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League Finals all scheduled to take place over the next few weeks," the Football Association of England said in an official statement.
"And that means players will be reporting to St. George's Park for training at different times before a final squad of 23 will head to Portugal ahead of the semi-final with the Netherlands in Guimaraes on Thursday 6 June and a second game on Sunday, June 9," it added.
Players from Manchester City will be involved in the FA Cup final against Watford on May 18 so that they would join England's training camp in the week commencing from May 27.
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea are all involved in the UEFA finals next month so that players from those clubs are expected to join the group in the week commencing from June 3 before the squad travels to Portugal for the Nations League finals.
England's 27-man squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Tom Heaton (Burnley)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU