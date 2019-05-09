Gokulam Kerala beat SSB Women's FC 5-0 in IWL

Gokulam thrashed 5-0 to post their third win on the trot in the at the here Thursday.

scored a brace in the first and 89th minutes while (39th), Ranjana Chanu (46th) and Bawitlung Vanlalhriattiri (74th) struck once goal each.

Gokulam took the lead immediately after the start of the game. An intricate move was converted into a goal by international The entire move took Gokulam just 14 seconds, which made this the fastest goal scored in the 2018-19 season of the IWL.

The side doubled the lead when scored minutes before the half time break. Sanju sent in a low cross from the left flank that was tapped in by Rawat.

Ranjana Chanu made it 3-0 just after the restart before Bawitlung made it four goals up. Tamang then scored at the fag end of the match to complete the route.

By virtue of this win, Gokulam took a big lead at the top of the Group II table with nine points and they are on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals.

In another match, Panjim Footballers posted their first win of the tournament as they pipped FC Alakhpura 2-1 in a close contest.

scored both the goals for the Goan side in the 9th and 56th minutes while U-18 International Samiksha got the lone goal for the side in the 71st minute.

