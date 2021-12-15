IndiGo flight to Tirupati diverted to Bengaluru after technical snag

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Covid-19 impact: Passenger traffic at Bengaluru airport dips 66%
Aizawl, Surat, Rajahmundry: Traffic from small cities gives IndiGo wings
-
A Rajahmundry-bound IndiGo flight for Tirupati was diverted to Bengaluru airport on Tuesday due to a technical snag in the aircraft.
Actor-turned-politician and YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani and TDP senior leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were on board in the flight.
Roja said that the flight was diverted without informing the passengers on board.
"Passengers were not informed of the reasons for the delay and the change of destination," she said.
She said that she will file a defamation suit against IndiGo and its management for demanding excess money, changing the destination, and delay in travel.
When contacted, Tirupati Airport Director Suresh said, "Any reason for the delay or diversion of the flight must be answered by IndiGo."
In a press release, IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 7265 flying from Rajahmundry to Tirupati was diverted to Bangalore due to technical reasons. The passengers were served refreshments on board and the flight was released after maintenance checks. Some passengers wished to offload from the aircraft and were accommodated on the next available flight or escorted out of the airport as per their request. No charges were collected from the passengers who decided to self-offload at Bangalore airport.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU