JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Bizom launches five products to empower brands with direct access to retailers
Business Standard

INLD names six candidates for LS polls in Haryana

ANI  |  Politics 

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala, on Wednesday, declared the name of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, where 10 seats in total are at stake.

Incumbent MP Charanjit Singh Rori has once again been given the INLD ticket from Sirsa and the party has fielded Yamunanagar's former Mayor Ram Pal Balmiki, from Ambala (reserved) constituency.

Other candidates declared by Abhay Chautala include Dharamvir Pada from Karnal, Surendra Chhikara from Sonipat, Suresh Koth from Hisar, and Mahendra Singh Chauhan from Faridabad.

Candidates for Gurugram, Mahendragarh-Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, and Rohtak constituencies would be announced soon, after holding discussion with the party national president Om Prakash Chautala, Abhay told reporters.

Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU