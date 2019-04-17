INLD names six candidates for LS polls in Haryana

-
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala, on Wednesday, declared the name of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, where 10 seats in total are at stake.
Incumbent MP Charanjit Singh Rori has once again been given the INLD ticket from Sirsa and the party has fielded Yamunanagar's former Mayor Ram Pal Balmiki, from Ambala (reserved) constituency.
Other candidates declared by Abhay Chautala include Dharamvir Pada from Karnal, Surendra Chhikara from Sonipat, Suresh Koth from Hisar, and Mahendra Singh Chauhan from Faridabad.
Candidates for Gurugram, Mahendragarh-Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, and Rohtak constituencies would be announced soon, after holding discussion with the party national president Om Prakash Chautala, Abhay told reporters.
Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.
