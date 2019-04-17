JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

Recent success of Men's Football has come through hard work and methodical planning: coach Shanmugam Venkatesh
Business Standard

Woman accuses BJP leader Pratap Simha of sexually harassing her

ANI  |  General News 

A woman has complained to the State Women's Commission against BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha, for allegedly harassing her physically and mentally.

She has also alleged in the letter that BJP candidate from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya has sexually harassed another woman.

The victim wrote in the letter, "Pratap Simha has indulged in physical and verbal sexual harassment with her. She also wrote in the letter that another woman has named BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya of sexually harassing her."

Surya is a BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU