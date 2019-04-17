Woman accuses BJP leader Pratap Simha of sexually harassing her

-
A woman has complained to the State Women's Commission against BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha, for allegedly harassing her physically and mentally.
She has also alleged in the letter that BJP candidate from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya has sexually harassed another woman.
The victim wrote in the letter, "Pratap Simha has indulged in physical and verbal sexual harassment with her. She also wrote in the letter that another woman has named BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya of sexually harassing her."
Surya is a BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency.
