No need to be afraid of the paramilitary forces on election day: Anubrata Mondal

Trinamool on Wednesday told voters not to be afraid of the central forces, which will be deployed near the polling booths across states on the election day.

"There is no need to get afraid of the paramilitary forces on the election day. will also be there to help you. If you face any injustice, do not spare them. We are with you," he stated while addressing a public rally here.

Mondal also stated that he would quit if the manages to win more than 120 Lok Sabha seats on May 23.

"If you win more than 120 Lok Sabha seats, I will leave This government at the Centre has betrayed the public and I am sure people will not cast their ballot in favour of the BJP this time," Mondal said.

The second phase of Lok Sabha polls in is scheduled for April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

