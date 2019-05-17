JUST IN
Business Standard

Instagram redesigns Explore to show content of your interest

ANI  |  Others 

Instagram has redesigned its Explore tab in the main app to provide users with more ways of discovering content that is relevant to their interests.

As the official blog notes, the Explore tab will now feature a newly designed navigation bar featuring shortcuts to IGTV and Shop, followed by other topic channels based on your interests.

The redesigned Explore tab will now also feature relevant Stories based on interests and also recommend personalised Stories. The new design will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 23:16 IST

