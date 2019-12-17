JUST IN
Instagram to expand fact-checking programme to curb misinformation

In its official blog, Instagram explained that the third-party fact-checker program will be expanded out of the US for organisations around the world to assess and rate misinformation

ANI  |  Others 

Instagram application menu on iPad screen close-up | Photo: Shutterstock

Instagram is expanding its fact-checking program globally to prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform.

In its official blog, Instagram explained that the third-party fact-checker program will be expanded out of the US for organisations around the world to assess and rate misinformation.

Instagram will reduce the distribution of content which is rated as false or partly false by a third-party fact-checker and label it with a link to the rating and articles from credible sources that debunk the claims made in the post. If the content is labelled false on Instagram, Facebook will also reflect the label and vice-versa.
First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 21:55 IST

