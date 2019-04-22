Interpol offers assistance to Sri Lanka to probe Sunday's blasts

The organisation or the on Monday offered assistance to Sri Lankan authorities in investigating the eight deadly terror bombings which rattled different parts of the country amid services on Monday.

took to to condemn the horrific blasts that killed nearly 290 people and injured around 500 others in three churches and three high-end hotels across the island nation, Page reported.

" strongly condemns the horrific attacks in and has offered its full support to the investigation being carried out by national authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims," the organisation took to its official handle to say.

The Paris-based organisation added that it can deploy an Incident Response Team at the request of a member country to provide on-site support during a crisis situation.

The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of as the Sunday mass were in progress.

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the General Hospital.

After citing forensic analysis of body parts found at six different sites, the reported that seven suicide bombers conducted attacks at three churches and three hotels.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but police on Monday arrested 24 people, majorly locals, in connection with the blasts.

The blasts have been termed as the deadliest attacks in the country's recent history after peace was established following the end of Sri Lankan civil war a decade ago.

