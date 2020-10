IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran is a game-changer, says Yuvraj Singh

has been in some fine form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Indian cricketer hailed the southpaw and labelled him as a "game-changer" for his blistering knock against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Punjab chased down a total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Yuvraj praised Pooran for his blistering innings and said that with back to back wins KXIP is looking dangerous in the ongoing IPL.

"And @kxip is looking dangerous and making a statement! @nicholas_47 the game changer ! Beautiful to watch ! What a player !!!#DCvKXIP #IPL2020," Yuvraj tweeted.

KXIP has now defeated Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Mumbai Indians in their last three matches. KXIP had defeated Mumbai Indians in a double Super Over on Sunday.

KXIP will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

