IPL has completely changed my life: Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal's leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichanne on Sunday said playing in the Indian League (IPL) has completely changed his life and expressed his gratitude to Cricket Board for giving him all the support.

Lamichhane is currently playing for the team Capitals in the ongoing edition of the

"I am very thankful to Cricket Board because I have done really good for cricket in the past year and that's why people from the Capitals [picked] me last year. This has completely changed my life as I got to play three games and did really well for Daredevils (former name of Delhi Capitals). After that, I've never looked back," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lamichhane as saying.

"Last time I played three games, but this time I've to play a lot of games. That's where I can improve myself, so that if this time I'm getting seven to eight games, I would like to make sure, next time, I will play all the 14 games," he added.

The 18-year-old spinner has become a regular member of the Delhi Capitals due to his excellent performances. He took three wickets in a match against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday and helped Delhi to solidify their numbers in the league standings.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also praised Lamichhane for his performance against Punjab and said, "the spin bowler is a very confident player."

"He's a very confident lad. Even last year, when he used to go for runs, he used to come back really strong. Obviously, seniority of Amit Mishra (former India leg-spinner) helps him a lot. He's got a lot of experience and he shares that with Lamichhane. But the young lad, he's fearless and really positive in his approach," ICC quoted Iyer as saying.

Iyer and left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan played knocks of 58 not out and 56 respectively to allow Delhi Capitals chase down the target of 164 and defeat Kings XI Punjab by five wickets on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals next faces Rajasthan Royals on April 22 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

