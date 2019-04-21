Ravichandran Ashwin fined for slow over rate

skipper has been fined for slow over-rate in the team's Saturday match against Capitals in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

lost their fifth match of the season as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Capitals at the in New

posted a target of 164 runs, owing to Chris Gayle's knock of 69 runs off just 37 deliveries. But Delhi had no problem in chasing down the total as both and scored half-centuries to guide the team over the line.

Kings XI Punjab, however, continue to remain in fourth place in the league standings.

The team will next face Royal Challengers on April 24 at in Bengaluru.

