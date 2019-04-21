Getting better and better with the way that I'm hitting the ball: Steve Smith

Australian Steve Smith, who replaced as the of Royals on Saturday in the ongoing edition of IPL, said that he is getting better and better after playing an unbeaten knock of 59 in the five-wicket victory over

"Feel like I am getting better and better with the way that I am hitting the ball, more importantly, my mind is getting better and better with the decisions I am making. I base my batting a lot around the decisions I make. I'm clear in my mind and I'm getting clearer and clearer the more I play," International Council (ICC) quoted Smith as saying.

The former had lost his place in the Australian team after his involvement in the ball-tampering fiasco against last year. But the was seen at ease in his first game as the of the team on Saturday.

Smith was recently named in Australia's squad, but the batsman still has some issues with his elbow which has not fully recovered even after However, the believes it will be in perfect shape in the next couple of weeks.

"I still have to play quite heavily strapped. There are still a few issues with throwing but I'm back throwing and getting there slowly. A couple of weeks later I should be able to throw at full pace, which is going to be nice," Smith said.

"I haven't quite enjoyed hiding in the field, that is not my way around things. I like to be in the action, and get in hot-spots and involved in the game. But the elbow is coming along nicely. Since I've been here in India, I haven't felt any pain batting," he added.

Australia's 15-member team for comprises (c) , Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, (vc), (vc), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, and

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. will open its title defence against at the Ground on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)