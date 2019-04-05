Michael Philip Jagger undergoes heart valve replacement

frontman has successfully undergone, what is being described as a "minimally invasive" heart procedure, and is reportedly resting in an unspecified

According to Billboard, Jagger was given a transcatheter Aortic (TAVR). Through this procedure, doctors were able to repair the heart valve using a catheter that accesses a major artery without opening the chest.

This kind of surgery will now allow Jagger to recover much faster as compared to a more conventional and invasive procedure. Assuming there are no post-surgery complications, the could be released from the hospital within a few days.

The 75-year-old singer, recently disappointed his fans, when he had to cancel his US tour leading to his heart surgery. The tweeted: "I am so sorry to all our fans in and with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again huge apologies to everyone."

The Stones postponed their scheduled 'No Filter' tour in order to give the 75-year-old time to recover. Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced, although noted that the shows are now expected to take place starting in July, with details arriving "in the coming weeks.

"The fans of the Mick are now eagerly waiting for his comeback after the successful heart surgery so that they can see him perform once again in front of them live.

