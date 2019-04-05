London's Law University honours Shah Rukh Khan with a doctorate degree

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has added yet another feather to his cap. The actor, on Thursday, was conferred an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had received two honorary doctorates from The University of Edinburgh and The University of Bedfordshire.
The actor swayed the hearts of his fans with his tweet thanking the University of Law for honouring him with the doctorate. SRK also wished the graduating students.
The 'King of Romance' was awarded the merit on Thursday during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students.
Clad in pink and blue robe along with a Roman hat, the actor tweeted: Thank u for the honour @universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @MeerFoundation to strive 'selfishly' to share more.
Over the years, The 'My Name Is Khan' actor has established himself as a successful actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist and an entrepreneur.
"I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart," Shah Rukh had said in a statement.
"I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me," he added.
