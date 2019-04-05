London's Law University honours Shah Rukh Khan with a doctorate degree

The Badshah of Bollywood, Khan, has added yet another feather to his cap. The actor, on Thursday, was conferred an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, Earlier, had received two honorary doctorates from The and The

The swayed the hearts of his fans with his tweet thanking the for honouring him with the doctorate. SRK also wished the graduating students.

The ' of Romance' was awarded the merit on Thursday during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students.

Clad in pink and blue robe along with a Roman hat, the tweeted: Thank u for the honour @universityoflaw & my best wishes to the graduating students. It will encourage our team at @MeerFoundation to strive 'selfishly' to share more.

Over the years, The 'My Name Is Khan' has established himself as a successful actor, film producer, television host, philanthropist and an

"I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart," had said in a statement.

"I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me," he added.

