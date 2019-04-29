Bangladesh good enough to win World Cup, says Mushfiqur Rahim

wicket-keeper batsman believes his side is good enough to go all the way and win the ICC Men's World Cup, beginning May 30.

However, Rahim, who will make his fourth appearance, considers the new format -- 10 teams playing against each other in the round-robin stage -- would be challenging.

With few experienced players in Bangladesh's 15-man squad, Rahim, as quoted by the ICC, said: "It is a tough format, but every team will get an equal chance to prove their skill through it. I can say the format is more comfortable for "

"Having most experienced players in the team, this is the strongest team that have ever had. We lost many finals in the recent past. Maybe, a big achievement is waiting for us in the future. It (winning) is not impossible. It is tough but possible. I personally believe that we have the ability to reach the knockout stages, and anything can happen if we can reach that point."

"Everyone wants to do well in a big event. I think I am no exception. I have played three World Cups and scored runs for my country. It is going to be my fourth I will try to do something remarkable. I will be playing in the event to surpass all the previous records of mine. As a batsman, I will try to help the team according to my experience," he said.

Rahim further went onto acknowledge that the upcoming 50-over tournament is likely to be Mashrafe Mortaza's last World Cup, adding, the team is determined to honour Mashrafe with "something special".

"There are expectations and pressures in every international game as you are representing a nation, and it is a matter of huge pride and honour. This may be our last world cup together if Mashrafe bhai is unable to play the next World Cup. We all want to do something special, at least for Mashrafe bhai," he said.

Bangladesh will play against and in a tri-nation series, making it their final dress rehearsal for It will be their first series after facing a 0-3 defeat by

The Mashrafe-led side will meet and in their warm-ups, before opening their World Cup campaign against on June 2 at The Oval,

