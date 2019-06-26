Ishaan Khatter is all praise for brother Shahid's performance in 'Kabir Singh'

It seems like is in awe of his elder brother Shahid Kapoor, as the heaped praises on his brother's perfect portrayal of a "damaged" character in ' '

Ishaan, who was last seen alongside debutante Janhvi in 'Dhadak', shared two intense pictures on of Shahid and said his brother has always been a "shining example of a human being" for him.

"As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know," Ishaan wrote.

He continued, "Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh."

Despite facing backlash on social media, 'Kabir Singh' has managed to become Shahid's first solo film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office.

The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy', which starred and

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' revolves around a (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction by consuming drugs and alcohol after he is unable to marry the love of his life Preeti (played by Kiara Advani).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)