Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx discuss their characters in 'Just Mercy'

Oscar-winning and Michael B opened up about their characters in Destin Daniel Cretton's 'Just Mercy' and how they prepared for the forthcoming courtroom drama.

Based on a bestselling memoir by Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights defence founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, the film follows Stevenson's first case where a black man, was sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit.

"They sent over Bryan's TED Talk. That was my first real introduction to and his work, and I felt a little embarrassed that I didn't know about him and what he was doing before that," The quoted as saying.

He added that the movie can work for Bryan to help him achieve some real change.

"I think the world is getting ready to get a real deep-dive into the work he'd been doing and can be a tool for Bryan to make some real change," said.

Whenever it comes to choosing his films, Jordan said that it is never about money and added that he never 'chase clout, limelight, any of that stuff.'

"I just want to do things that are honest and help people grow," he opined.

However marvellous performances the might have given but he admitted being nervous prior to taking up Stevenson's role and said, "This guy is damn near perfect, I don't want to mess this up. I know how important it is. That might be me up onscreen, but I want you to see and feel this man."

praised Jordan for his impactful performance and shared that the extra in the film were weeping. "The extras in the fourth row were weeping, that's how powerful, important and how sincere he was about it and how sincere Destin was about it."

While talking about his role as the imprisoned man, shared that he took inspiration from his own personal experiences of growing up in a racially divided town in Texas, and said, "My personal experience of being outside of the norm when it came to racial things, that prepared me."

Co-produced by Jordan with and Arthur Spector, the film is releasing next year in January.

