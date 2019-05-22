ISRO's PSLV-C46 injects earth observation satellite into lower earth orbit

A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle has successfully injected a radar imaging into the lower earth orbit, said (ISRO) on Wednesday.

In yet another achievement for the ISRO, PSLV-C46, in its 48th mission, carried 615-kg RISAT-2B from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of in 'core-alone' configuration. This is the 72nd launch vehicle mission from SHAR and 36th launch from the First Launch Pad.

RISAT-2B was released into the orbit around 15 minutes after lift-off.

As done during the launch of PSLV-C45 on April 1 earlier this year, ISRO had made provision for the public to view the launch from the recently opened viewer's gallery at in Sriharikota.

Speaking to on Tuesday, ISRO K Sivan had said that PSLV-C46 will be an with high accurate observations.

"This is a very important mission as far is concerned. It's an excellent satellite. This is an for operation and has a very high, accurate observation," the added.

Sivan said that ISRO's next mission will be the launch of Chandrayaan-2 between July 9 and 16. It will land on the moon on September 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)