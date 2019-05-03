It is all rosy: Starc on returning duo Smith and Warner,

Pacer has stated that has moved on from and David Warner's ball-tampering incident and added that the team is focusing on the upcoming ICC Men's 2019.

Smith and Warner, who faced a year-long ban, joined their team-mates as they gathered for a pre- training camp.

"It is onwards, upwards and focused on It is all rosy," ICC quoted Starc, as saying.

The duo had missed ODI series against in the UAE. However, Smith and Warner were welcomed into the dressing room to know how things have changed under Aaron Finch's leadership and handed a 5-0 defeat to in their last series in March ahead of

"We have all had our meetings and moved on. The meeting I was involved in with ... 95 per cent was not about and Steve and the group. It was more about where the team was going," Starc said.

Both Smith and Warner, the former captain and vice-captain, will go into the 50-over tournament in England with their brilliant performance in the (IPL).

"He (Warner) has been on fire over there, along with Steve, so that is great for him and great for the group. He is a world-class and we are excited to have him back," Starc said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)