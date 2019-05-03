It is all rosy: Starc on returning duo Smith and Warner,

-
Pacer Mitchell Starc has stated that Australia has moved on from Steve Smith and David Warner's ball-tampering incident and added that the team is focusing on the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.
Smith and Warner, who faced a year-long ban, joined their team-mates as they gathered for a pre-World Cup training camp.
"It is onwards, upwards and focused on the World Cup. It is all rosy," ICC quoted Starc, as saying.
The duo had missed ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE. However, Smith and Warner were welcomed into the Australia dressing room to know how things have changed under Aaron Finch's leadership and coach Justin Langer. Australia handed a 5-0 defeat to Pakistan in their last series in March ahead of the World Cup.
"We have all had our meetings and moved on. The meeting I was involved in with ... 95 per cent was not about Dave and Steve and the group. It was more about where the team was going," Starc said.
Both Smith and Warner, the former captain and vice-captain, will go into the 50-over tournament in England with their brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"He (Warner) has been on fire over there, along with Steve, so that is great for him and great for the group. He is a world-class player and we are excited to have him back," Starc said.
