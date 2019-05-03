Kagiso Rabada ruled out of remaining IPL

Fast-bowler Rabada has been ruled out of the remaining 12th edition of the (IPL) due to a back

The 23-year-old had missed Capitals' (DC) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 1 with a possibility of back niggle. As a precautionary measure, rested him. But now he will head back home to the ahead of the ICC Men's 2019, ICC reported.

Rabada expressed disappointment over the injury, however, said, "It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Capitals at this stage of the tournament. But with just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It has been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy."

The South African right-arm bowler is the leading wicket-taker of the 12th season, with 25 wickets in 12 games at an average of 14.72. Effective in the death overs, Rabada had pulled off a Super Over win for his side against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with his perfect yorkers to deny big-hitter

Rabada's comes as a major blow for his national side as are already tensed over the fitness of some of their vital pace options. Dale Steyn's appearance in this IPL short-lived after he sustained a

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje were forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering from a side and shoulder injury, respectively.

has stated that they are closely monitoring Rabada's injury and hope that he will recover before May 30, when meet England in their opening match at The Oval,

