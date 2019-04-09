IT raids over, MP Police's SHO, DSP misbehaved with CRPF officials: MS Verma

The Income Tax raids at the premises of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Kamal Nath's OSD are over, said CRPF Commandant Verma, adding that a SHO and of the misbehaved with the paramilitary force.

" did not know that such operation is going to take place. SHO might have been insecure. He asked us why we are carrying out an operation in his area without his permission," told media here.

"All I could tell him, it is not about jurisdiction. We were following government orders. Raids are now over. Police's SHO Chouhan and misbehaved with CRPF and hurled abuses at us. Since the matter has gone to a higher level, if I am asked about it, I will definitely tell them," he added.

Raid was also being carried out at the residence of who is also the to the Raids started on Sunday at the residences of Kakkar in and Nath's former RK Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Officials conducted searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, and Delhi, according to sources.

