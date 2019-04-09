Modi biopic: SC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of movie, says EC should take call

The on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking stay on the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starer biopic, ' Modi', stating that it is for the (EC) to take a call whether the movie violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) or not.

A bench headed by also observed that the film has not yet been issued the certificate by the

During the hearing, senior Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on the behalf of the petitioner, contended that most of the people associated with the film are linked to the

He further argued that the film's release would disturb the "level playing field" at the time of the elections.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by

The plea sought a stay on the release of the film on the ground that the filmmakers are members of the

In his plea, he had contended that all the four producers of the movie have "deep and pervasive" links to the

Earlier, the bench of had rejected the plea seeking a ban on the movie. The petitioner, a Yogesh Yadav, had contended that the movie was being released during the elections to "influence" the voters.

The had also disposed of a similar plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie.

The on April 8, refused to intervene in the release of the movie stating that it cannot do so unless it was clear on what the petitioner was objecting to in the movie.

On April 4, the makers of ' Modi' announced that they had postponed the release date of the film. It is now set to release on April 11.

The film has come under a cloud with opposition parties, including claiming that its release was planned with the intention of influencing voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The biopic depicts the journey of from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the

is essaying the role of

The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in seven phases, beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

