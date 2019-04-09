Rajnath Singh terms Mayawati's call to Muslims to vote in a particular manner as "unfortunate"

Days after BSP supremo appealed to Muslim community to vote for the BSP-SP alliance and not for the Congress, on Tuesday said that politics should not be done on the basis of "caste, creed and religion".

"It is very unfortunate (what said). Politics should not be done on the basis of Hindu-Muslim. Politics should not be done on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Our (BJP) politics is not on the basis of caste, creed and religion. It is on the basis of justice and humanity. We never say only Hindu should vote for us and not Muslims or vice versa. In a healthy democracy, you can't even imagine this," Rajnath told ANI in an exclusive interview here.

Addressing a public rally at Deoband on Sunday, had said: "I appeal to Muslims that the is not capable of defeating the BJP. Only the alliance parties are capable of doing it. does not want the alliance to win. I appeal to Muslims that vote for alliance only. Do not vote for the "

The categorically said that he does not "discriminate on the basis of Hindu-Muslim".

"My conscience does not allow me to do this. Being the I want to assure this that nobody needs to feel insecure. Irrespective of the religion, strong actions will be taken against anybody who does something wrong," Rajnath emphasised.

"No discrimination will be done in on the basis of Hindu-Muslim. Whatever I am saying is our commitment. I cannot discriminate on the basis of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian. Justice to all, appeasement of none - our party believes in this," he added.

The Home Minister further asserted that he had also issued an advisory to safeguard Kashmiri children across the nation.

"I have said this earlier also that it is the duty of all of us to take care of the Kashmiri children who are studying at various places across In this regard, I have issued an advisory to state governments too. The BJP workers should stand with them," he added.

