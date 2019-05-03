It's not easy to buy AAP leaders: Kejriwal

Hitting out at after he claimed that 14 were in touch with the BJP, willing to switch sides, on Friday said it is not easy to buy leaders.

Taking a dig at Goyal, Kejriwal tweeted: "Goyal Sahib, baat kahan phasi hai? kitna de rahe ho? Woh kitna mang rahe hain. (Where are you facing a deadlock? How much are you paying? How much are they demanding?)"

"Modi ji, will you topple every government run by an opposition party by buying in the respective states? Is this your definition of democracy? And from where do you bring so much money to buy You have tried to buy our MLA many times. Buying AAP leaders is not easy at all," the asserted in another tweet.

On Thursday, Goel had said, "14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party because the party has gone astray from its objectives but the BJP does not need to buy these MLAs. Allegations of the BJP offering Rs 10 crores are false.

All 7 Lok Sabha seats in will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. in the country have been scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

