JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Thai King Rama X declares bodyguard his new queen, days before coronation
Business Standard

Terror funding case: ED attaches Mohd Salman's property worth Rs 73.12 l

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF)

ANI  |  General News 

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 73 lakh of Mohd Salman and his family members in terror financing by 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others.

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable assets consisting of residential flat, shop in Delhi, cash and balances in bank accounts worth Rs 73.12 lakhs belonging to Mohd Salman and his family members under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the ongoing investigations in a case related to Hafeez Muhammad Saeed, Mohd. Kamran and others.

ED initiated investigation under PMLA based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by National Investigating Agency (NIA) against Mohd Salman, Mohd Salim and Mohd Kamran, a Pakistan national based in Dubai and others, under Section 120B and 121 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 19:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU