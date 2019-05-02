'Chowkidar chor hai': Sidhu to PM Modi in Amethi

on Thursday hit out at Modi, saying 'chowkidar chor hai'.

"It is true that 'chowkidar chor hai'. Prior to the year 1947, we had to fight against the British to gain independence but now we have to fight against the corrupt people of our own country," said while speaking at an election rally here.

On Wednesday, in a wielded attack on Modi, had said that he seeks votes in the name of the security forces and dead bodies.

Yesterday, the (ECI) issued a notice to Sidhu for his alleged personal attack on Modi at a public rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Acting on the complaint filed by BJP Neeraj, the ECI has sought the reply from the star of the party not later than 6 pm on Thursday.

In Amethi sitting and is facing a serious challenge from BJP's Smriti Irani in the Polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)