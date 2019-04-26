It's very disappointing, says Dinesh Karthik after another loss

After defeated in the ongoing (IPL) on Thursday, expressed his disappointment saying they are trying to do every possible thing to turn things around.

"It is very difficult. I am not going to sit here and say it's okay, we played well. It's very disappointing that we are trying hard but we were just not able to cross the line," Karthik said during a post-match press conference here.

defeated by three wickets in the match.

"There's nothing that we're not attending to. We're trying to make the right changes, build the right combination and trying to come in every game believing that we can win. We're trying to keep everybody in good space and making sure the dressing room is good and they all trust in the leader," he added.

Karthik played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs which helped his side put a total of 175 runs on the board. But, the visitors chased down the target. With this defeat, KKR is now on a six-match losing streak.

Moreover, when Karthik was asked about his captaincy, the 33-year-old said these questions are bound to be asked if the results do not come as expected.

"Obviously when the results don't go your way these questions will be asked, and I understand that. But as a team, we're trying to do a lot of things right," Karthik said.

"It's my job to lead from the front. But sometimes the results don't go your way. So it's obviously always a tough thing to mend. But the fact is that we try hard as a team and I have belief in my boys," he added.

KKR will now host Mumbai Indians on April 28.

