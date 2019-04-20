Moeen Ali took the game away from KKR: Karthik

After conceding a 10-run defeat against (RCB) in the ongoing (IPL), (KKR) admitted it was who took the game away from the hosts at the

Ali thrashed a 28-ball 66 (4x5, 6x6) and added 90 runs for the third wicket off just 43 balls with (100 off 58, 4x9, 6x4).

RCB scored 70 runs for the loss of just one wicket between overs 14 and 17. After Ali's dismissal, Kohli and (17* off 8) continued the carnage and collected 45 runs in the last three overs to help RCB post a mammoth 213/4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

"I think the way Moeen batted, he took the game away from us. He played a few good shots...," said Karthik after the match.

"I thought they were 20-25 runs too many and that's what happens when a like Virat plays. It was a brilliant knock from him. The ball was seaming a little, and the new ball had a bit in it and it wasn't easy for stroke-making. If I had to look back, it was 20 runs too many," he added.

The KKR also admitted that it was a tough wicket for the spinners with short boundaries and a lightning-quick outfield.

KKR have now lost four games in a row and are languishing at the sixth spot in the points table with five more to go before the play-offs.

"If we play a couple of good games things will start to roll and I believe in my boys. If we do the right things we will be back on track," he said.

KKR will next lock horns with Sunrisers (SRH) on Sunday.

