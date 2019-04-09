Congress irked at cancellation of Rahul-Priyanka rallies, threaten to complain to EC

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): After the cancellation of election rallies of and his sister in western Uttar Pradesh, party leaders have accused the district administration of favoring the ruling dispensation of the state while asserting that they will approach the in this regard.

candidate from Kairana Lok Sabha constituency told ANI, "The rally has been postponed and if there is a weather clearance from the district administration, the rally will happen later. We will take this issue to the If weather was not fine then how did do his rallies? If we talk about aerial distance, even his rally venue is just a few kilometers away."

The programmes of Rahul and Priyanka, scheduled to be held on Monday at three places, were canceled due to bad weather.

Rahul and Priyanka were expected to address three rallies jointly in Shamli, Bijnor and Saharanpur, along with JyotiradityaScindia, the party's general secretaryin charge of Western UttarPradesh.

"For now the programme has been cancelled at all three places due to bad weather. We are planning Priyanka ji's roadshow tomorrow," Congress' candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, had told media earlier in the day.

Polling in Shamli, Bijnor, and Saharanpur is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

