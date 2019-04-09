Telangana: 8 inmates escape from rehabilitation centre, search operation on

Eight male inmates of a rehabilitation centre have escaped after damaging the grills of the property, police said on Monday.

said a complaint was filed by Prem Kumar, a at the Don Bosco Navjeevan rehabilitation centre for street children.

In his complaint, Kumar stated that on April 6, eight boys between the ages of 13 and 17 escaped from the rehabilitation centre. "The management has searched for the children but the efforts have gone in vain. Later, on Monday, they have approached us," police said.

The complainant mentioned that the children damaged grills in the rehabilitation centre and escaped from the spot. Inmates noticed the same and informed the matter to the management.

Special teams have been formed to search for the inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)