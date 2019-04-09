Finance Ministry responds to EC's letter on use of illicit money

-
The Department of Revenue (DoR) has responded to the Election Commission's (EC) earlier letter on the use of illicit money at the time of elections, Finance Ministry sources said on Monday.
Sources said the DoR urged the EC to advice its field officers involved in the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to take immediate enforcement action at their end under the election and appropriate laws about the use of illicit money in electoral processes.
The DoR also urged the EC to pass on the information confidentially to the Income Tax department for taking necessary action, sources added.
On Sunday, the EC had written a letter to the Revenue Secretary, directing the official to ensure impartial conduct of enforcement actions.
In its letter, the EC had advised that all enforcement actions during the election period should be "neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory."
The poll body had also stated that in case of suspected use of illicit money for electoral purposes, the Chief Electoral Officer should be kept suitably informed during the MCC period.
Polling will be held from April 11 to May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
