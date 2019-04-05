'It was the worst pitch', Ponting after defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Capitals coach, has expressed his anger at the after his side faced third defeat in the ongoing (IPL) against by five wickets here on Thursday.

"I think it's fair to say that that wicket surprised us a lot. Talking to the groundsman before that game, he (groundsman) expected that to be our best pitch that we've had out of the three wickets so far. By far and away, it was the worst. You saw how little it bounced and how slow it was," Ponting said during the post-match conference.

has won only one match out of three on their home ground and that lone win also came in after the match was dragged to the super over against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 44-year old praised the adaptability of bowlers, saying that he thought "their bowlers adapted to the conditions really well. They have got very skilful bowler in those conditions."

Ponting also emphasised on the need to improve their game on their 'home ground' as he said: "we need to learn how to play in these conditions better than the opposition, and in two of the three games so far, the opposition has played these conditions better than us so we definitely have to improve there."

Capitals will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore April 7 at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)