Lack of consistency will pose challenge for Windies in World Cup, says Brian Lara

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara said lack of consistency will pose a challenge for the team to get to the World Cup knock-out stage.
"West Indies have match-winners, but that is not enough to play in English conditions and win the World Cup. We need a team that is consistent. (But) once they are in the knock-out, they can beat any team. We have seen that in the past," ICC quoted Lara, as saying.
Two-time winners of the World Cup, West Indies had to go through a qualifying tournament to seal their place in the 10-team tournament in England, starting May 30. Ranked ninth on the ODI list, the Caribbean side drew a five-match series 2-2 against top-ranked England.
Lara, who retired with 10,405 runs from 299 ODIs, said: "The team has shown enough improvement from what they played in India last October. What we are trying to be is to be a strong team at home. India may have to worry when they come to the West Indies in July-August because we have a team that understands the conditions."
West Indies will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on May 31 at the Trent Bridge.
