Malinga collects 10/83 in two days

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Lasith Malinga took 10 wickets in two games across two countries in two days.
The 35-year-old picked up career-best one-day figures of 7/49 during a domestic match in Kandy on Thursday, the day after he picked up three wickets for Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.
After helping Mumbai to a 37-run victory, Malinga left to play for Galle in Sri Lanka Super Four Provincial Limited Over Tournament.
The fast bowler then went onto rattle Kandy with 7/49 to help Galle to a 156-run win.
