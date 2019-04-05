Malinga collects 10/83 in two days

Sri Lanka's fast bowler took 10 wickets in two games across two countries in two days.

The 35-year-old picked up career-best one-day figures of 7/49 during a domestic match in Kandy on Thursday, the day after he picked up three wickets for Indians in an IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings in

After helping to a 37-run victory, left to play for Galle in Super Four Provincial Limited Over Tournament.

The fast bowler then went onto rattle Kandy with 7/49 to help Galle to a 156-run win.

