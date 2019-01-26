ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day in freezing Ladakh

At the height of 18,000 feet and minus 30-degree celsius, (ITBP) keeps the tricolour flying high on in

"ITBP personnel celebrating #RepublicDay2019 at 18,000 feet and minus 30 degree Celsius somewhere in Ladakh," ITBP tweeted.

This magnificent tableau of grit and patriotism was photographed in as celebrated the day on which its -- the Constitution -- came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The ITBP is a specialised mountain force -- most of whose officers and men are trained mountaineers and skiers -- and guards the border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in

displayed its military might and rich cultural diversity during the dazzling 70th parade in the Capital which for the first time saw veteran soldiers of the Army walking down the Rajpath.

In Leh, unfurled the flag at polo ground.

Meanwhile, the exchanged sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts in Fulbari, at Indo- border near Siliguri in

Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central departments and performance by school children were part of the 90-minute dazzling parade.

For the first time in the history of the paramilitary, an all-women contingent from the Assam Rifles participated in the parade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)