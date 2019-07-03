ITC launches new corporate campaign 'Sab Saath Badhein' across news channels and digital platforms

ITC Limited has recently released a new corporate campaign 'Sab Saath Badhein' which is a series of 4 TVCs. The first TVC highlights how consumers' trust in ITC's rich bouquet of world-class Indian brands has enabled the Company to create larger value for the society and environment.

The creative rendition, devised by Ogilvy, plays on the popularity of flying kites among children. The kites here, instead of typically competing against each other, come together as one giant kite and soar high above. As an effective metaphor for ITC's diverse portfolio of best-in-class FMCG brands, the kites illustrate how the growing consumer franchise for these brands enable ITC to make a significant contribution to livelihood creation and environmental resources replenishment. The other ads creatively illustrate ITC's large scale initiatives in farmer empowerment through the ITC e-Choupal, watershed development, and afforestation.

ITC has built a portfolio of over 25 world-class Indian brands that, within a short span of time, are either leaders in their categories or making appreciable progress. Today, ITC's vibrant portfolio of brands including Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, YiPPee! Classmate, Fiama, Vivel, Engage, Savlon Mangaldeep, and many others represent an annual consumer spend of over Rs 18,000 crores.

In terms of annual consumer spend, 'Aashirvaad' is today over Rs 4,500 crores: 'Sunfeast' over Rs 3,800 crores; 'Bingo!' nearly Rs 2,500 crores; 'Classmate' over Rs 1,400 crores; 'YiPPee!' over Rs 1,100 crores while 'Vivel', 'Mangaldeep' and 'Candyman' are over Rs 500 crores each.

ITC's large scale sustainability initiatives include watershed development covering more than one million acres of water-stressed areas, the ITC e-Choupal initiative which has empowered over four million farmers, the afforestation programme which has greened over 7,30,000 acres, whilst generating over 135 million person-days of employment.

"The 'Sab Saath Badhein' campaign is an illustration of the soul of ITC. As a company deeply rooted in Indian soil, ITC is inspired by the opportunity to serve larger national priorities. What gives us immense pride is that ITC has created a robust portfolio of vibrant brands that anchor Farm to Fork, Tree to Textbook and Bamboo to Agarbatti value chains that empower millions of farmers and generate livelihoods for more than six million people in the country. We believe that when consumers exercise their choice for such brands, a powerful driver for larger value creation for the nation gets unleashed", said S Sivakumar, Member, Corporate Management Committee, ITC Ltd.

ITC's 'Nation First- Sab Saath Badhein' philosophy underlines the Company's core belief in creating enduring value, for the nation which has led to innovation in models that seeks to synergise the building of economic, ecological and social capital as a unified strategy.

This philosophy of Sab Saath Badhein has helped lay the foundations of ITC as a resilient enterprise of tomorrow that generates shareholder value whilst serving national priorities in a synergistic manner. ITC believes that it is crucial to build and own intellectual capital in India. Such intellectual property manifests in winning brands capture and retain larger value in the country. They are also a badge of honour and a mark of economic respect for the country of their origin.

